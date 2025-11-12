Home News ERLC giving ultrasound equipment to pro-life pregnancy care centers in pro-choice states

The Southern Baptist Convention Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission has launched a campaign to give ultrasound equipment to pregnancy care centers in pro-choice states.

Known as “Across State Lines,” the endeavor was officially launched last week, being an extension of the ERLC’s Psalm 139 Project, with a greater emphasis on providing the equipment in states where abortion is legal in most or virtually all circumstances.

ERLC interim President Gary Hollingsworth told The Christian Post that since the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022, “we saw how the Lord was working and stirring a cooperative spirit within Southern Baptist life to support pregnancy centers in abortion-permissible states.”

“Across State Lines is a special emphasis of the Psalm 139 Project that brings the hope of the Gospel, advocacy for the preborn, and tangible help to mothers in abortion-permissible states through the life-saving power of ultrasound technology,” he explained.

“By funding ultrasound machines in states where few, if any, protections exist for the vulnerable preborn and where many travel to receive abortions, the ERLC’s Psalm 139 Project will continue its work to strengthen pregnancy centers engaged in life-saving work.”

According to Hollingsworth, some of the efforts already taking place include Texas Baptists committing to sending equipment to New Mexico; Alabamians working to send equipment to remote parts of Alaska, and Southern Baptists in Alabama, Tennessee, and parts of New England sending equipment to Vermont.

An official dedication for the arrival of ultrasound equipment in Williston, Vermont, is scheduled to take place next week. Meanwhile, Hollingsworth noted that the ERLC is “currently in the process of talking with two centers in need of a machine in abortion-destination states.”

The project's leaders and participants remain open to expanding their work to include other pro-life pregnancy care centers in need of ultrasound equipment.

Hollingsworth told CP that he prayed that “the Lord would bless this initiative by stirring the hearts of his people to partner together generously and relentlessly for life across state lines.”

“Southern Baptists stand firmly on the truth that God has created all people, from the moment of conception, in His image and endowed them with the right to life,” said Hollingsworth.

“Not only do these centers spotlight physical life in the womb, they also boldly proclaim the eternal life that Christ offers through a relationship with Him. For it is only the Gospel of Jesus Christ that can bring true hope and everlasting life.”