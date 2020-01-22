Senate impeachment trial of President Trump Day 1: Over 12 hours of debate, ‘pettifogging’ and foul language

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

The Senate impeachment trial of President Trump began Tuesday with debate over rules for the trial that were ultimately adopted by a party-line vote of 53-47 after nearly 13 hours of debate.

The Democrat-led House of Representatives brought forward two articles of impeachment accusing the president of “Abuse of Power” and “Obstruction of Congress.”

Trump is only the third president in U.S. history to undergo an impeachment trial. Before him were Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998.

Both Johnson and Clinton survived their impeachment trials, remaining in office. Given that the Senate has a Republican majority, many expect the same to occur with Trump.

Here are four notable takeaways from the first day of the impeachment trial. They include a lengthy debate over the trial rules and an admonishment of both sides.