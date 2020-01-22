Politics | Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Senate impeachment trial of President Trump Day 1: Over 12 hours of debate, ‘pettifogging’ and foul language

By Michael Gryboski, Christian Post Reporter
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside of the Senate chamber during a short recess in the impeachment trial proceedings at the U.S. Capitol on January 21, 2020, in Washington, D.C. | Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Senate impeachment trial of President Trump began Tuesday with debate over rules for the trial that were ultimately adopted by a party-line vote of 53-47 after nearly 13 hours of debate.

The Democrat-led House of Representatives brought forward two articles of impeachment accusing the president of “Abuse of Power” and “Obstruction of Congress.”

Trump is only the third president in U.S. history to undergo an impeachment trial. Before him were Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998.

Both Johnson and Clinton survived their impeachment trials, remaining in office. Given that the Senate has a Republican majority, many expect the same to occur with Trump.

Here are four notable takeaways from the first day of the impeachment trial. They include a lengthy debate over the trial rules and an admonishment of both sides.

