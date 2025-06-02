Home News Sesame Street stokes backlash for promoting pride month: 'G for Groomer'

"Sesame Street" drew fire on social media Sunday for celebrating pride month, the latest firestorm related to allegations that the publicly funded PBS children's program is pushing LGBT ideology on children.

"On our street, everyone is welcome. Together, let’s build a world where every person and family feels loved and respected for who they are. Happy #PrideMonth!" the show's official X account posted on Sunday to mark the first day of LGBT pride month.

The post also featured multi-colored puppet arms clasping in solidarity to resemble the rainbow.

On our street, everyone is welcome. Together, let’s build a world where every person and family feels loved and respected for who they are. Happy #PrideMonth! pic.twitter.com/6JJFhxO9dC — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) June 1, 2025

The post, which has 14 million views as of Monday, drew scorn from many X users who accused "Sesame Street" of being part of a pervasive demonic cultural agenda to morally corrupt children. The show received similar backlash for a nearly identical post last year.

Multiple users posted a meme depicting a man being thrown into the sea with a millstone around his neck, a reference to Jesus Christ strongly warning against scandalizing children in Matthew 18:6.

"I'd prefer you just focus on content for children instead of pushing sexual identity stuff onto them," wrote Wade Miller, who serves as executive director of the nonprofit Citizens for Renewing America. "I grew up with Sesame Street. I won’t let my kids watch it because of all the woke nonsense you push. Plenty of other wholesome and sane shows for them to watch."

"My grandchildren will never watch your propaganda," said James White, a pastor and theologian who serves as director of Alpha and Omega Ministries. "I would say 'shame on you' for grooming children, but that would assume you have a worldview that would even understand the natural and proper place of 'shame.'"

"Sesame Street was brought to you today by the letter 'G' for Groomer," wrote Christian author William Wolfe, the executive director of the Center for Baptist Leadership.

Brady Gray, president of the Texas Family Project, added, "Sesame Street, a show designed for young children promoting immoral, perverse sexual lifestyles. I’m so glad my children have never watched this trash."

"Sesame Street" has faced backlash before for promoting left-wing ideology to its toddler target audience, including featuring drag queens.

The popular X account Libs of TikTok accused "Sesame Street" of grooming children, posting a compilation of clips from recent years during which the show presented a narrative in support of COVID-19 vaccines and Black Lives Matter rallies.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order May 1 ending public funding for PBS and NPR, alleging bias in their reporting. On Friday, PBS filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration in response. Approximately 16% of PBS' funding comes from the federal government, according to a spokesperson who spoke to Politico.

Parents, BEWARE!



Sesame Street is grooming your kids.



This show is aimed at TODDLERS and what do they promote?



- covid vaccines

- BLM protests

- transgender kids

- pride month

- lgbtq propaganda



GROOMERS. https://t.co/VEyMpxnt7Jpic.twitter.com/4mShlAooko — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 1, 2025