She had an abortion 30 years ago; now, God is using her to save lives

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

As the abortion debate rages, Karen Ellison and her organization Deeper Still are working to change the way our culture thinks about life.

“I think that this whole abortion debate has tried to frame it around our identity. If I have to have children then somehow I am being enslaved in some way,” she said in a recent interview with The Pure Flix Podcast. “Children have become the bad guy in this and that somehow takes away from my womanhood and takes away from my identity."

READ ALSO: 8 Powerful Pro-Life Movies That Honor The Value Of The Unborn

Ellison continued, "But we’ve taken it to such an extreme degree and it has tipped women against their children and fathers against their children. We’ve become so idolatrous.”

Listen to Ellison, author of the book Healing The Hurt That Won’t Heal: Freedom for Abortion-Wounded and Help For The Church They Fear, share her story and her quest to help save lives:

She highlighted the recent Golden Globe Awards where actress Michelle Williams used her acceptance speech as an opportunity to shout her pro-abortion beliefs.

Her speech was met with thunderous applause and a standing ovation — a true sign of the times, said Ellison.

“The louder we shout to justify our abortions, the more you drown out your heart,” she said. “You want your heart to go numb, you don’t want to feel the guilt, you don’t want to feel the shame, you don’t want to acknowledge. You want the music so loud that you drown out the nightmares you are having.”

And Ellison knows from personal experience. When she was 22 years old, she had an abortion.

At the time, she said that there was no national conversation on abortion, so despite her Christian faith and Christian upbringing, she found external forces, like shame and fear, pressuring her to go through with the procedure.

Her experience led her on a path of discovery and she dedicated her life to sharing what true freedom is through Jesus Christ and the forgiveness that only God can bring.

READ ALSO: 4 Pro-Life Movies And Shows You Should Watch Right Now

“The kingdom of God is a different kingdom. In that kingdom we are to bring the hidden things into the light and not keep them in darkness,” she said. “Our approach to that is to come with a humble heart and repent from your sin ... We shed innocent blood, we took the lives of our children. We bring that into the light as a confession. We humbly bring that before the Lord. And God, in His gracious wonderfulness, is so willing to take what used to be our arrogant and in your face attitude and He will forgive us.”

Ellison’s work with Deeper Still aims to help mothers and fathers of aborted children heal.

She said that she sees men and women from their 20s to their 70s come in when they are ready to face the truth of their decisions.

And she said it is only then, when they want to be honest, that they can truly heal.

“We’ve seen 1,000 women that have come out of extreme bondage and found freedom and found their voice,” she said.

READ ALSO: Filmmaker ‘Horrified’ By Abortion Just Unveiled A Bold Response

Ellison’s goal is not only to reach the parents of 61 million aborted children so they can experience healing and forgiveness, but to also help the church learn how to deal with the abortion-wounded. She addresses that in her book Healing The Hurt That Won’t Heal: Freedom for Abortion-Wounded and Help For The Church They Fear.

“You may be shamed, you may be condemned. But we have to get to the point where we don’t care and we want to live in the light, we want to live in freedom. The church needs to create a culture of light and life and healing,” she said. “We want to help empower the church and give pastors a voice and a way to talk about this.”

And if you’re looking for more faith and family-friendly content, head on over to Pure Flix and sign up for your free trial to stream thousands of movies, TV shows and more.

This article was originally published on Pure Flix Insider. Visit Pure Flix for access to thousands of faith and family-friendly movies and TV shows. You can get a free trial here.

Billy Hallowell, author of "The Armageddon Code," has contributed to TheBlaze, the Washington Post, Human Events, the Daily Caller, Mediaite, and the Huffington Post, among other news sites. Through journalism, media, public speaking appearances, and the blogosphere, Hallowell has worked as a journalist and commentator for more than a decade.