Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee dies weeks after announcing cancer diagnosis

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, a vocal advocate for black Americans, has died at the age of 74. Her family announced her death in a statement, expressing their sorrow and appreciation for her impactful life.

“[W]ith incredible grief for our loss yet deep gratitude for the life she shared with us, we announce the passing of United States Representative Sheila Jackson Lee of the 18th Congressional District of Texas,” reads the statement by her family, in part.

Last month, Jackson Lee revealed she was battling pancreatic cancer, a disease with a notably poor prognosis. She expressed determination despite the diagnosis, trusting in her faith to strengthen her through the challenging treatment ahead. “The road ahead will not be easy,” she acknowledged at the time, “but I have faith that God will strengthen me.”

Throughout her career, Jackson Lee was known as an advocate for justice and equality, particularly focusing on issues affecting the African American community. Her legislative efforts included sponsoring bills to make Juneteenth a national holiday and pushing for policies to address police brutality and misconduct. She continued to raise these issues despite her personal health challenges.

Starting her public service as a municipal judge and city councilwoman in Houston, Jackson Lee made her way to Congress in 1994 by defeating an incumbent in the Democratic primary. She served on the House Judiciary Committee.

Her work wasn’t without controversy. Her connections to Enron were scrutinized after its collapse, although she denied any wrongdoing. In 2019, she faced allegations of mishandling a sexual assault claim within the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, which she chaired. She stepped down from her leadership positions in the caucus and the Judiciary Committee as the lawsuit, which was later dismissed, unfolded.

In 2023, during her election bid to become the mayor of Houston, her campaign had to return $63,800 in contributions that exceeded legal limits in donations, including one $1,000 donation from a deceased woman, the Houston Landing reported at the time.

An embarrassing recording of Jackson Lee cursing at staff was also released publicly during her mayoral race. The recording, believed to have been around five years old, was released to ABC’s Houston affiliate KTRK.

Her attempt to become Houston’s mayor saw endorsements from former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and former President Bill Clinton, although she was ultimately unsuccessful. She continued to serve in Congress, focused on her role as a deputy whip for the House Democrats.

Jackson Lee’s death has elicited an outpouring of tributes from colleagues and political leaders.

President Joe Biden remembered her as a “great American” who helped deliver the promise of America to all its citizens. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., both expressed their deep respect and admiration for her.

Mentioning her legislative victories that impacted millions, her family said, “However, she impacted us most as our beloved wife, sister, mother and Bebe (grandmother). She will be dearly missed, but her legacy will continue to inspire all who believe in freedom, justice and democracy.”

The family has yet to announce her funeral arrangements.