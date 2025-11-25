Home News The Skit Guys ministry ends after 30 years following co-founder’s ‘moral failure’

The longtime Christian sketch-comedy team “The Skit Guys” has ended its nearly three-decade partnership after co-founder Eddie James abruptly stepped down over what the ministry described as a “moral failure.”

The announcement was shared last week on SkitGuys.com and in a video message from co-founder Tommy Woodard. In its public statement, the ministry said simply that “after almost 30 years of ministry together, The Skit Guys, as you know us — that’s coming to an end.”

“We are not sharing specific details, other than to say that Eddie had to step away from our ministry after he revealed choices he had made leading to a violation of our ministry’s standards and God’s requirements for marriage and ministry,” it said.

“Scripture is clear that leaders are called to live above reproach (1 Timothy 3:1-7), and we hold our ministry leaders to that high standard. We all fall short of God’s standards, and we have remained supportive of Eddie and his family and are respecting their privacy.”

The ministry added that “this has been a deeply painful season” for James’ family, adding: “We continue to pray for healing and God's grace over their family. We ask that you do the same and also respect their privacy.”

In his video message, Woodard told viewers he plans to continue creating faith-based content under a new name, 231 Collective, and acknowledged that the transition was triggered by James’ sudden departure. “Yeah, it caught me off guard, too,” he said.

“I would love to sit down with each of you and explain everything, but I can’t,” Woodard added, noting that he wished he could offer more information.

Woodard said some existing content featuring James has already been removed while the organization reviews its full catalog and stressed that the upheaval has not shaken his faith.

“This did not catch God off guard,” he said. “In ways that I couldn’t see, He has been carrying me through some of the most difficult days in life.”

Founded in Oklahoma, The Skit Guys evolved from youth-group performers into one of the most prolific church-media producers in Evangelical circles. Their work gained even wider prominence during the COVID-19 shutdowns, when free programs like Bedtime Bible Stories and SGTV offered families a source of encouragement during months of isolation. The duo also released their first theatrical feature, "Family Camp," in 2022.

Woodard and James previously told The Christian Post that they believe humor should be an essential part of a Christian’s life, as it “breaks down barriers and allows the truth to enter.”

“If you can get people to laugh, you can get people to listen, and then you have to have something good to say,” Woodard said. “We like to say we’re pastors more than pranksters, so at the end of the day, we get the local church, not just the big megachurch, but the local church, where they’re going there, day in and day out, and just trying to touch souls. We, for the past 30 years, have always been about them.”

“We’ve always tried to figure out that line, where Christians can laugh at themselves and pop culture and still go, ‘Those guys are for us; those guys aren’t against us. They’re not making fun of us, so we can laugh at ourselves,’” he added. “I really believe laughter can break down walls so God can enter in.”

Woodard previously served as a pastor at Newchurch in Oklahoma City, while James previously spent seven years on staff at Saddleback Church in California before working with other Baptist-affiliated ministries.

In his video, Woodard explained that the new ministry name, 231 Collective, draws inspiration from Exodus 31, which describes God’s Spirit empowering the artisan Bezalel. “This calling is not singular,” he said. “It’s ours to answer together collectively.”

Woodard said the new organization will pursue a broad range of creative projects and prioritize content that can be distributed at no cost. “Our mission: cultivate stories that transform our vision, flood the world with art that disrupts, heals and points people to the truth,” he said.

He outlined plans for children’s series, reality programming, books, films and other media, adding that the ministry hopes to build a $500,000 financial base to launch its next chapter. The shift, he noted, represents a major departure from previous years, when limited budgets often dictated what the team created.

“We spent way too many years creating what we could afford to create, and then asking God to bless it,” Woodard said. Going forward, he added, the goal is to ask instead, “What can we create that blesses you?”

“Our motivation is revival and revelation, not revenue," he said.

On its website, the SkitGuys noted that the situation “has taken an immeasurable toll" on the lifelong friendship" between James and Woodard, who in 2021 penned a book on friendship together, Smells Like Bacon: The Skit Guys Guide to Lifelong Friendships.

“Both [James and Woodard] are processing this on their own terms and in their own ways, working their way along the path toward healing and forgiveness. Please pray for both of them as they heal.”