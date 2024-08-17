Home News Spanish judge halts assisted suicide of 23 year old after father's request

A judge has agreed to suspend the assisted suicide of a young woman in Barcelona following the request of her father, represented by Christian lawyers in Spain.

El Diario reported that the woman had a severe mental illness and a disability recognized in Oct. 2022 from a spinal cord injury after a self-harming incident.

Yet, lawyers highlighted flaws in the woman's request for euthanasia, according to El Diario, because she wrote a letter on July 29, expressing doubts that she wanted help to die.

A judicial resolution blocking her assisted dying, initially organized for Aug. 2, was issued in the city’s Administrative Litigation Court No. 12 on Friday, Aug. 9.

President of La Fundación de Abogados Cristianos (the Spanish Foundation of Christian Lawyers), Polonia Castellanos, celebrated the judicial order.

“The Euthanasia Law does not help anyone, on the contrary,” said Castellanos. “Christian Lawyers will defend in court the families who need help so that this law does not kill their loved ones.”

However, the ruling is only the first legal block. The case has been referred to the Superior Court of Justice for a future hearing at a date to be published in due course.

“Now, this court has referred the case to the Superior Court of Justice. So, now we have to wait for a ruling on the case,” María Riesco, directora de comunicación for La Fundación de Abogados Cristianos, confirmed to Christian Daily International.

The judge suspending the act of assisted dying explained his reasoning behind the decision.

"I do not consider that there is a serious, chronic and disabling condition which, as the law describes, is the situation that refers to limitations that directly affect the physical autonomy and activities of daily living,” the judge said, according to La Fundación de Abogados Cristianos.

The judge also reportedly referred to the “capacity of expression and relationship” for the individual concerned, balancing the associations of “constant and intolerable physical or psychological suffering for the sufferer, with the certainty or high probability that such limitations will persist over time without the possibility of cure or appreciable improvement.”

The judge reportedly referred to a video seen in court whereby the young woman concerned had been seen walking with crutches.

“The spinal cord injury referred to in the reports as irreversible, her functional situation generates doubts,” added the judge, who also said in regards to “her psychic pathology” that it was not understandable “that it can be irreversible as it is alluded in the reports on the treatment that is being followed."

Euthanasia became legalized in Spain in March 2021. The law allows adults with serious and incurable diseases causing unbearable suffering to die. Before the passing of the law, assisted dying carried a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

“Today we are a more humane, fairer and freer country,” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez posted on X, after the euthanasia law was passed.

“The euthanasia law, widely demanded by society, is finally becoming a reality. Thanks to all the people who have fought tirelessly for the right to die with dignity to be recognised in Spain.”

Evangelicals across different countries are opposed to assisted suicide, emphasizing that life is a gift from God. They also point to many ethical issues surrounding euthanasia, including the risk of pressure on patients to consent against their will, and instead call for better end-of-life care.

This article was originally published by Christian Daily International.