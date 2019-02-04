Super Bowl: Pastor hilariously predicted Patriot win, 'goat's power,' with Bible verse

Going into Super Bowl LIII with the mentality that they were the underdogs, the New England Patriots took home another victory on Sunday.

One pastor from New Hampshire had predicted the Patriots’ win and quarterback Tom Brady’s status as the G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time). In January, Pastor Ernie Madden of Ashland Community Church had this Bible verse on his church’s sign: “No one could rescue the ram from the goat’s power — Daniel 8:7.”

On Sunday, his church sign was changed to read, “Then the goat became exceedingly great! — Dan. 8:8.”

The church stated, “Everyone will be quoting Daniel 8:8 after tonights (sic) game!”

Though the pastor predicted a win of 38-20, the Patriots actually won 13-3 over the Los Angeles Rams after scoring the first and only touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter. The victory marks the Patriots’ sixth championship since 2001 and Brady now has the most Super Bowl wins in NFL history.

NBA champion LeBron James used a goat emoticon with six rings to describe Brady on his Twitter feed.

While the Patriots are now labeled the best dynasty in NFL history, Patriots Special Teams Captain Matthew Slater said they don’t play for “the approval of men.”

“We don’t do it to say 'aha' or I told you so … we do it for one another. We don’t need the approval of men, that’s not what we work for. If you work for the approval of men you’ll never be satisfied. You get a lot of men of faith in this room that are working for something much bigger than themselves. Ultimately there’s only one person’s approval and that’s the good Lord’s that I want at the end of the day,” Slater said after the game.

Patriots defensive back and cornerback Devin and Jason McCourty, who are twins, also credited their faith as they celebrated their first Super Bowl win.

“God is good. He’s pulled us this far,” Jason McCourty commented.

Devin McCourty stated, “I’ve said it my whole career these moments aren’t about us as players; it’s about God putting us here; it’s about our family worshiping Him and us celebrating and having fun together.”