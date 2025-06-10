Home News Suspect identified in murder of pastor found in bed with hands pinned to wall

A suspect connected to the death of beloved Pastor William Schonemann of New River Bible Chapel in Arizona, who was found dead in his bed in April with his hands pinned to a wall, has been identified, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has reported.

Authorities haven't yet named the suspect, but 12 News reported Friday that the individual was being held by another law enforcement agency on an unrelated charge. No further details were provided, and the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office did not provide any new updates when questioned by The Christian Post on Monday.

Schonemann’s family, friends and members of his church remain stunned by his murder.

"I'm at a loss for words because I cannot imagine anyone in the whole world who would want to hurt that man," said Diane Brown, a friend and member of the congregation Schonemann led for more than 30 years before his death.

"Bill was my closest friend. I lost my husband and he helped me through that. I helped him with [the] illness with his wife," Brown recalled to 12 News.

Schonemann's son, Randall Schonemann, previously told AZ Central that his father’s death was unexpected. He also revealed that his father was a U.S. Navy veteran who found faith after returning from the Vietnam War. When his wife of 49 years, Crystal Schonemann, died in 2022, Randall Schonemann said his father devoted even more time to the church. He said his father was outgoing and enjoyed working on cars.

He told 12 News on Friday that the latest development in the investigation of his father’s murder is a step in the right direction.

"I don't think we're ever going to truly understand the person that did this," he told 12 News. "I hope I can't understand why a person did something like this."

Investigators previously told CP that the 76-year-old Schonemann was found dead in his home on April 28. They indicated that they observed evidence of “foul play” at the scene but did not elaborate. Multiple sources have since told Fox 10 Phoenix that Schonemann suffered significant injuries. He was reportedly found on his bed with his arms spread out and his hands pinned to a wall.

Brown said even though the congregation is struggling with the loss of their pastor, they are comforted by the knowledge that he is now “at peace.”

"We're a bunch of sheep who have lost our shepherd, and it's really hard, really hard," Brown told 12 News.

"We know where he's at and I have to be at peace with that," Brown added. "I don't like the way his life was taken but I know he's at peace."