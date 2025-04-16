Home News Man who set fire to Gov. Josh Shapiro's home as family slept was enraged by Gaza war

A man suspected of setting fire to Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s home at night while his family slept reportedly committed the arson attack in response to the governor's support for Israel amid the war in Gaza, according to a search warrant.

Early Sunday morning, an individual entered the property of the Pennsylvania governor’s mansion and set fire to the home, causing extensive damage and threatening the lives of Shapiro and his family.

The news outlet PennLive reported that 38-year-old Cody Balmer, who was recently arrested and charged with attempted murder over the arson, was motivated by the war in Gaza.

According to PennLive, the warrant said Balmer had called 911 after setting the fire, explaining that he “will not take part in [Shapiro’s] plans for what he wants to do to the Palestinian people,” perceiving that Shapiro supported the Israeli military's actions in Gaza.

Balmer went on to say that Shapiro needed to “stop having my friends killed” and that “... our people have been put through too much by that monster,” and that he was “not hiding” and also “will confess to everything that I had done.”

Shapiro, who is Jewish, expressed support for Israel shortly after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attacks on Southern Israel, in which nearly 1,200 people were tortured and killed, including some 40 Americans, and over 254 others were taken hostage, many also raped or tortured.

“I know this is painful for so many to watch and to experience. It’s painful to me and I know it’s painful to thousands of Pennsylvanians who keep showing up and rallying,” said Shapiro on KDKA Radio’s Big K Morning Show back in 2023.

“This is an incredibly challenging time, and we’re praying for the Israelis, and we stand firm with them as they defend themselves as they have every right to do.”

Balmer has been charged with eight crimes, including attempted murder, aggravated arson and terrorism. If found guilty on all counts, he could be sentenced to over 100 years in prison.

A resident of Harrisburg, Balmer reportedly has a history of mental health issues. Two years ago, he was charged with assaulting his ex-wife and their two children, The New York Times reported.

After the reported assault, Balmer was temporarily involuntarily committed to a mental health facility. His ex-wife was able to get a protection order.

Additionally, Balmer was given 18 months’ probation and fined $500 in 2015 after pleading guilty to putting his name on another person’s payroll check and was sued in civil court in 2022 when he defaulted on a mortgage, the NY Times added.