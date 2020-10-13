Tasha Cobbs Leonard releases surprise single featuring Ciara on God’s unconditional love Tasha Cobbs Leonard releases surprise single featuring Ciara on God’s unconditional love

Grammy Award-winning gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard surprised her followers last week with the release of her single “In Spite of Me,” featuring platinum-selling R&B artist Ciara.

“How good is it to know that God's love is relentless,” Ciara declared to her 26 million followers on Instagram, announcing the single.

The single comes after Cobbs Leonard’s new album Royalty: Live at the Ryman debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Gospel Albums chart.

“In Spite of Me” featuring Ciara is a reimagined version of the original song released by the gospel singer. The new version combines Cobbs Leonard’s powerhouse vocals with the feel-good angelic voice of the R&B star.

“Every scar, every flaw, You see it all, You see it all / You still love me, love me, in spite of me,” the lyrics say.

“Ciara is an icon. A role model. A wife, mother, and a lover of God,” Cobbs Leonard said in a statement shared with The Christian Post. “Her musical versatility is undeniable and I am so glad she joined me on this song to tell people about the unconditional love of God.”

Ciara, who is known for her edgy songs and sexually provocative dance moves, likewise spoke highly of Cobbs Leonard.

“Tasha is one of the strongest voices in gospel music and we’ve always been huge fans of hers in our house,” Ciara stated. “In times like these, I am super thrilled to be part of a song filled with messages of hope and inspiration that can be shared with the world.

Ciara, who's married to NFL star and professing Christian Russel Wilson declared: “With God’s love and grace, nothing in life is insurmountable. It’s truly a special moment.”

The mainstream artist also took to social media to do a live performance of her verse of the gospel song.

“How good is it to know that God's love is relentless. That God loves us in spite of our flaws He loves us through it all. Remember God's not hard on you so don't be hard on yourself,” she said before breaking into the song.

Royalty: Live at the Ryman, which combines country, bluegrass and gospel music roots, is now available everywhere. The album was recorded “for an audience of One” at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium.

