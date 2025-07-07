Home News TD Jakes hands over leadership of The Potter’s House to daughter, son-in-law: 'A mantle was passed with power'

In a historic shift in leadership, The Potter’s House formally installed Sarah Jakes Roberts and Touré Roberts as co-senior pastors of the Dallas megachurch during a packed Sunday service, marking a new chapter for the congregation founded by Bishop T.D. Jakes nearly three decades ago.

“Today, a mantle was passed with power, and a future was set in motion,” the church posted on Instagram, sharing a video of the ceremony.

“[T.D. Jakes] lifted up a legacy of sacrifice to release the next generation into purpose. This moment was sacred, and what comes next requires all of us.”

The transition was announced earlier this year, with Jakes expressing confidence in the couple’s ability to lead. “I cannot afford to let all the work of all the saints, living and dead, to hold this so tight so long that I wither away. So I'm suggesting to you, I'm recommending to you, that you receive Pastor Touré and Pastor Sarah,” he told his congregation in April.

The nearly four-hour installation service, which coincided with the church’s 29th anniversary, packed out the church’s auditorium, which seats about 7,600 people, according to The Dallas Morning News.

“This moment is a history-making moment — it’s a defining moment,” said Cindy Trimm, founder of Cindy Trimm Ministries International, who delivered the sermon, titled “The Last Sermon: Leadership Redefined.”

Preaching from the book of Deuteronomy, Trimm praised Jakes for his influence in ministry, philanthropy and media, and honored Serita Jakes as “the backbone behind the bishop.” She also praised Sarah Jakes Roberts for her vulnerability and Touré Roberts as a “builder of nations.”

As the service drew to a close, the new pastors knelt before the Jakes' for a final blessing.

“Remember always that Jesus came not to be served, but to serve,” Jakes told them, before anointing their heads, ears and hands with oil and placing white stoles bearing the church’s logo over their shoulders. He removed his own stole and placed it on Touré Roberts.

“Receive your pastors,” Jakes said, met by loud applause and cheers.

“Shall we unleash glory on Earth?” Sarah Jakes Roberts asked the crowd.

Bishop Jakes, 67, will continue serving as chairman of the T.D. Jakes Group, a portfolio that includes his namesake foundation, real estate ventures and a social impact holding company.

“For nearly 50 years, I’ve had the honor of connecting with and serving the local and global community as a pastor, global faith leader and unwavering truth teller,” Jakes said in April.

“As I enter my 50th year in the public spotlight, I recognize the urgent need to address more challenges of our time, particularly the looming threat of a disappearing middle class, social unrest and closing opportunity gaps. This pivotal moment calls me to focus on a legacy of economic empowerment, serving as a bridge between community, culture, and corporate alliances to help position our nation for a stronger future,” he added.

“Elevating Pastor Touré and Pastor Sarah as the new senior pastors of The Potter’s House, we will honor our rich history while embracing a future that demands innovative ministry for the coming age. This elevation is not a departure but a rebirth. I will never stop preaching and will continue to minister. This moment isn’t an ending, it’s an expansion. We are not only passing a mantle, we are multiplying impact. Leadership is not static; it is dynamic. It demands the courage to evolve.”

Founded in 1996 after Jakes moved to Dallas from West Virginia, The Potter’s House now reports a membership of about 30,000.

Jakes’ health and legal battles have also made headlines in the past year.

In November, he suffered what he described as a “massive heart attack” while preaching. Days later, he filed a defamation lawsuit against Duane Youngblood, a former Pennsylvania minister who accused Jakes of attempted sexual assault. In a sworn affidavit filed in February, Jakes denied the allegations and said the claims contributed to his health crisis.

Jakes was also mentioned in a 2024 federal lawsuit involving music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. The suit described Jakes as a potential “public image” consultant for Combs, who was convicted on prostitution-related charges and acquitted of sex trafficking.

Sarah Jakes Roberts, 36, is no stranger to the spotlight. A bestselling author and founder of the Woman Evolve ministry, she has spoken openly about her struggles as a teen mother and daughter of a high-profile pastor.

“I was a teen mom, I've gone through a divorce, I dropped out of college,” she told The Christian Post in 2021. “These are all things I don't think were God's initial desire for my life. But, in my desire to restore those lives in my life and in my own strength, I thought I just needed to forget that they happened.”

“But the truth is,” she continued, “when we separate ourselves in that way, we miss out on the lessons that keep us from repeating those past behaviors. So what we were is so important for where we are now, because it teaches us how to show up in life better.”

Her husband, Touré Roberts, is a pastor and author of Purpose Awakening, Wholeness and Balance. He founded ONE | A Potter’s House Church in Los Angeles. According to the church’s website, ONE reaches hundreds of thousands of people monthly through digital outreach and teaching.