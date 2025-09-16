Home News Texas AG Ken Paxton dismisses report alleging 'sex scandal' with aspiring Christian influencer Paxton spox. does not specifically dispute allegations

A spokesperson for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton dismissed a Daily Mail report Monday alleging he had an affair with an aspiring Christian influencer, but didn't specifically dispute the allegations.

In a statement shared with CP Tuesday, a spokesman for the Office of the Attorney General called the London-based "Daily Mail" a "trash blog" that is "coming after Ken Paxton."

The Sept. 12 report, citing unnamed sources, accused Paxton, 62, of a "sex scandal" involving 57-year-old Tracy Duhon, an author and mother of seven. According to the report, Duhon — the ex-wife of Troy Duhon, the owner of the Louisiana-based Premier Automotive group — met Paxton during the 2024 Kentucky Derby when she was still married.

Citing "multiple" anonymous sources who were allegedly familiar with the relationship, the Daily Mail reported Paxton and Duhon took overseas trips together and that Paxton was "enamored" with Duhon's commitment to her faith.

In the statement, Paxton's spokesperson said: "The Daily Mail is a foreign tabloid that had to pay millions to the Trump family for its blatantly false lies. It's no surprise that this British trash blog is coming after Ken Paxton and working overtime to stop him from fighting for the America First agenda, but he will never back down. Ken Paxton will continue to be a fearless warrior for the people of Texas and always stand with President Trump to Make America Great Again."

The report is likely to inflame an already tense Senate primary between Paxton and incumbent U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, who has reportedly closed in on Paxton's slim lead. In an August poll conducted by Texas Southern University, Paxton clung to a 5-point lead over Cornyn among likely voters, a 9-point dip from May.

In July, Paxton's wife, Texas state Sen. Angela Paxton, announced on June 10 that she was filing for divorce from the polarizing political figure after 38 years of marriage, citing "biblical grounds" for her decision.

"I believe marriage is a sacred covenant and I have earnestly pursued reconciliation. But in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to remain in the marriage," she tweeted.

"I move forward with complete confidence that God is always working everything together for the good of those who love Him and who are called according to His purpose."

The divorce petition reportedly accused AG Paxton of adultery, and stated the couple's union became "insupportable because of discord or conflict of personalities between Petitioner and Respondent that destroys the legitimate ends of the marriage relationship and prevents any reasonable expectation of reconciliation."

Paxton is also reported to be a member of Prestonwood Baptist in Plano, a suburb located about 15 miles north of Dallas. After he was elected in 2014 as attorney general, Paxton tapped Prestonwood pastor Marc Rylander as his communications director.

In 2023, the state House of Representatives impeached Paxton on 16 articles including bribery and abuse of public trusts. Paxton was suspended from office until his acquittal by the Texas Senate in September of that year.