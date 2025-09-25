Home News Texas youth baseball coach hit by gunfire during pregame prayer, expected to recover 3 men arrested, facing felony charge, authorities say

A Texas youth baseball coach is expected to recover after he was wounded by a stray bullet while leading a pregame prayer.

The incident happened Sept. 21 at The RAC youth baseball field in Katy, located about 15 miles west of Houston, where deputies responded to reports of gunfire just before 10 a.m., according to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s investigators determined shots were fired from a nearby pasture in the direction of the field just before a youth baseball game was set to begin.

One bullet struck a coach for the Houston Warriors in the upper arm. The victim, who was not identified, was treated at a hospital and later released to recover at home, authorities said.

On Wednesday, sheriff’s officials announced the arrest of three suspects in the shooting: Mahmood Abdelsalam Rababah, 23; Ahmad Mawed, 21; and 27-year-old Mustafa Mohammad Matalgah.

Each suspect was charged with deadly conduct, discharge of a firearm, a felony offense, and is being held on $100,000 bond, officials said.

Warriors founder Andy Baize told CBS affiliate KENS5 his coach was engaged in a pregame prayer with his team when he was wounded. CP reached out to Baize and the Warriors for comment Thursday.

Video footage at the time of the incident shows several players and coaches reacting to the gunfire, but does not capture the moment when the coach was shot.

An initial statement from The RAC on Sept. 21 indicated the bullet came from a “recreational shooting on a nearby property” and authorities were notified of “possible illegal hunting.” The RAC later clarified the suspects were target practicing roughly 700 yards from the field.

In response to the incident, The RAC said it was suspending practices at the facility until Sept. 29 and tournaments until Oct. 4, as well as implementing “enhanced security measures for all tournament weekends.”

“We look forward to welcoming back our players, coaches, and families, with their safety and peace of mind at the forefront,” The RAC said in a statement. “We remain deeply grateful to the baseball community for their support and understanding, and we will continue to keep those affected by this accident in our thoughts and prayers.