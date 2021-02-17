‘The Bible’ producers to premiere ‘Resurrection’ film to global audience ‘The Bible’ producers to premiere ‘Resurrection’ film to global audience

Discovery+ is gearing up for the release of the new faith-based film “Resurrection” from “The Bible” Producers Roma Downey and Mark Burnett.

The MGM and LightWorkers production, which takes place immediately after the crucifixion of Jesus, will debut on March 27.

According to the synopsis of “Resurrection,” which follows the record-breaking mini-series “The Bible,” the movie focuses on Jesus’ followers who are now “hunted, leaderless and desperately searching for understanding, but when Jesus rises from death, they realize that hope didn’t die on the cross. It lives on in them.”

“Faithful audiences crave content that speaks to their faith and values, and we can think of no better home for this film than discovery+,” Downey and Burnett said in a statement shared with CP. “David Zaslav and his team have created an incredible home for family friendly entertainment.”

“We look forward to sharing ‘Resurrection’s’ ultimate story of hope with the discovery+ viewers and are grateful to be able to share this epic story with families just in time for the Easter season.”

Featuring some of the original cast from the series, “A.D.: The Bible Continues,” the new movie tells the biblical story of Christ’s resurrection. Some of the scenes feature footage from MGM and LightWorkers’ library of biblical material. The library footage was used in place of filming during the pandemic.

David Zaslav, president and CEO of Discovery, Inc said, “We are honored to premiere Resurrection on discovery+ and shine a light on perhaps the most important story ever told. The film is emblematic of our ambition with discovery+ to provide a subscription service for everyone, including premium storytelling for the entire family. We are thrilled to partner with Mark and Roma on this powerful film.”

Downey and Burnett hope to follow the success of “The Bible,” miniseries which earned them three Emmy nominations and garnered over 100 million viewers on History. Their “Son of God” film adaptation became one of the highest faith-based movie openings of all time in 2014. Their sequel miniseries, “A.D. The Bible Continues,” followed the success of the film and now “Resurrection” will continue the biblical telling.

