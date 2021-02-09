'The Chosen’: Record-breaking series about Jesus debuts on TBN 'The Chosen’: Record-breaking series about Jesus debuts on TBN

"The Chosen,” the first-ever multiseason show about the life of Jesus Christ, is now showing on Trinity Broadcasting Network.

The eight-episode first season takes viewers into the lives of those who were by Jesus’ side while He walked the Earth.

TBN began airing the series on Feb. 8 and will continue to broadcast episodes every Monday night for eight weeks.

"We are thrilled to bring this television series to TBN and allow our viewers to experience Jesus in a way that has never been done before," TBN Chairman Matt Crouch said in a statement shared with The Christian Post.

The first installment of “The Chosen” has been seen by nearly 50 million people in 180 countries and has been translated into over 50 languages. Production for season 2 is underway.



Season 2 of the series began filming on location in Utah at the end of 2020.

“Season 2 is all about the good and bad that comes from Jesus’ fame increasing. It brings people who need healing and redemption, but it also brings enemies. We dig deep into the consequences of that for the disciples,” Dallas Jenkins, director of “The Chosen,” said in a Christmas special about the upcoming season that will stream on VidAngel.

In an earlier interview with The Christian Post, Jenkins, the son of Christian novelist Jerry Jenkins of the Left Behind series, said he and his team worked really hard to make sure the series drew viewers into the stories told.

"I think the style of the show is such that it doesn't feel like it's formal or staged, or emotionally distant. So I think people who aren't even necessarily believers can still appreciate it because I think they're interested to see stories about these people who lived 2,000 years ago,” Jenkins explained. “I don't think you necessarily have to believe Jesus is the Son of God to actually still enjoy the show. However, we're seeing so many people who watch the show and then are compelled to find out more from the Gospels.”

At the top of 2019, “The Chosen” became the No. 1 crowdfunded media project in history. It now has $20 million in crowdfunding.

“When the idea was offered to use ['The Shepherd'] to raise crowdfunding for this series, I laughed. And I thought, ‘That's ridiculous. That'll never work.’ But I was in that place in my life where I was thinking, it's not my job to feed the 5,000,” Jenkins previously told The Christian Post during a set visit in Dallas, Texas, in 2019 while episodes one through four of the first season were in production.

TBN will also air a special titled "The Chosen Unveiled" with Rabbi Jason Sobel to help viewers understand the content explored in "The Chosen" TV series.

