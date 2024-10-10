Home News 'The Wingfeather Saga' creators tease season 3 of hit series: 'New dangers waiting for them'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The creators of “The Wingfeather Saga” have revealed that season three of the series will take viewers deep into the Ice Prairies, where the Wingfeather family finds refuge in an underground city of ice, only to encounter unforeseen dangers that could change their journey forever.

Speaking to The Christian Post at the 2024 GMA Dove Awards, “The Wingfeather Saga” showrunners Brock Starnes and Chris Wall revealed that season three is expected to take the Wingfeather family to a new realm, with high stakes and fresh challenges.

“We’re so excited to take fans into season three next year. The family will find a place that becomes a sort of safe haven, but there are new dangers waiting for them. It’s a storyline that will change the family and the series in big ways,” Wall said.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

From Angel Studios and based on the bestselling books by Andrew Peterson, “The Wingfeather Saga” is the largest crowdfunded animated family series in history. In September, Angel Studios confirmed that over $8.2 million has been raised from more than 10,000 investors, fully securing funding for season three of the series, and will release in 2025.

The series features talent including Billy Boyd ("The Lord of the Rings"), Jodi Benson ("The Little Mermaid"), Kevin McNally ("Pirates of the Caribbean"), Lesley Nicol ("Downton Abbey") and Henry Ian Cusick ("Lost," "The 100").

The show’s creators plan to release seven seasons, according to Angel. In addition to four more seasons to come, Angel Studios has partnered with a video game developer to create a game inspired by the "Wingfeather" world.

The duo revealed that, like past seasons, the new season of “The Wingfeather Saga” will increasingly explore complex themes and delve into these deeper narratives as the story progresses.

“Season three will go further into the world and explore darker themes. Fans who have read the books know that the story gets deeper and more intricate. We’re just scratching the surface,” Wall said.

“The Wingfeather Saga” season two was nominated for Television Series of the Year at this year's Dove Awards but lost to “Chasing CAIN.”

Starnes and Wall told CP they were “honored” to be nominated in the category for the second year in a row and expressed excitement over the series’ growing popularity among families and young viewers.

“Last year, being here with season one was a shock — it felt like such a celebration for our fans who love the series. Now, with season two, it’s just awesome to be here again. I meet more and more people who are just discovering the books or the show,” Starnes said.

The duo said that the dynamics of the Wingfeather family have resonated with viewers looking for wholesome, family-centered storytelling. Fans see themselves in the close-knit family, they said, a quality that sets “The Wingfeather Saga” apart from other shows.

“We’ve heard from families, especially those who homeschool, who say they relate to the Wingfeather family because it feels so similar to their own. They see a family that not only loves each other but also genuinely likes each other,” Wall said.

“Kids watch the show, and then they go off and play as the characters. They’re acting out these adventures and connecting with the world we’ve built,” Starnes added.

One of the show’s central themes — redemption — has had a meaningful impact on younger audiences. The showrunners explained that the series seeks to balance moments of darkness with messages of hope, often prompting questions from young fans about the story’s deeper meaning.

“Kids ask about the darker elements, and they want to know if redemption is possible. I had dinner in Texas with a 7-year-old who asked me all these questions. It was amazing to see that level of engagement,” Wall said.

A song from season two, “Carry the Fire,” recorded by Taylor Leonhardt, echoes the theme of hope in adversity.

“The song speaks to the idea that even in the darkest times, there’s always a possibility for redemption,” Wall added.

“When things get really dark in a story, can we be redeemed? The story holds that out for them. And so kids want to go to that dark place, but know that hope is possible, that there's redemption on either side of that, and ‘Wingfeather' does that. And so, they're walking with us. And I'm shocked that kids are taking this difficult story with such optimism, and it's great.”