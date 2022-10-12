Theological battles splitting denominations: Inside the ideological chaos inside our churches

Christian Post reporter Michael Gryboski joins "The Inside Story" this week to discuss his recent coverage of The Episcopal Church of South Carolina reaching a $500 million settlement with a breakaway Anglican diocese (read the story here).

While the individual story matters, the broader question is: why are denominations splitting? And a secondary curiosity: what are the implications for the church more broadly?

Gryboski explores the theological and ideological battles at the root of the chaos — and why it matters.

Listen to this week’s “Inside Story”:

