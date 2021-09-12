 Church & Ministries | | Coronavirus →

This week in Christian history: First Korean Catholic priest martyred; Baptist Church bombed

16th Street Baptist Church
A view of the 'Four Spirits' statue and the 16th Street Baptist Church, November 19, 2017, in Birmingham, Alabama. The statues memorialize the four victims of the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in 1963. |

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births, notable deaths and everything in between.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while other happenings might be previously unknown by most people.

Here's a list of some of the events that happened this week in Christian history. They include the third marriage of Pentecostal preacher Aimee McPherson, the bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church, and the martyrdom of Korea’s first Catholic priest.

