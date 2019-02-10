This week in Christian history: AME founder, notable female preacher, first black speaker before Congress

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress, and everything in between.

Here are just a few things that happened this week, Feb. 10-16, in Church history. They include the birth of a notable African-American preacher, the birth of founder of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, and the first time an African-American addressed Congress.

