Church & Ministries | Sunday, February 10, 2019
This week in Christian history: AME founder, notable female preacher, first black speaker before Congress

This week in Christian history: AME founder, notable female preacher, first black speaker before Congress

By Michael Gryboski, Christian Post Reporter
United States Postal Service stamp commemorating Richard Allen, founder of the African Methodist Episcopal Church. | (Photo: The Library Company of Philadelphia)

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress, and everything in between.

Here are just a few things that happened this week, Feb. 10-16, in Church history. They include the birth of a notable African-American preacher, the birth of founder of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, and the first time an African-American addressed Congress.

Follow Michael Gryboski on Twitter or Facebook

Related Articles

Sponsored

Most Popular

More In Church & Ministries