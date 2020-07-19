Church & Ministries | | Coronavirus →
This week in Christian history: communion on the moon; ‘Mother of Methodism’ dies; John V becomes pope

This week in Christian history: communion on the moon; ‘Mother of Methodism’ dies; John V becomes pope

By Michael Gryboski, Christian Post Reporter Follow
A snap of the Apollo 11 taken in 1969 | Reuters

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, and everything in between.

Here are three things that happened this week, July 19-25, in Church history. They include John V becoming pope, the “mother of Methodism” passing away, and Buzz Aldrin taking Communion during the first moon landing.

Follow Michael Gryboski on Twitter or Facebook

Related Articles

Sponsored

Most Popular

More In Church & Ministries