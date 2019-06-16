Church & Ministries | Sunday, June 16, 2019
This week in Christian history: Creationism, George Whitefield, Pope led Crusade

By Michael Gryboski, Christian Post Reporter
A woman walks beside an exhibit displaying the evolution of humans, at the Darwin's Evolution Exhibition in the Calouste Gulbenkina Foundation in Lisbon February 12, 2009. | (Photo: REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro)

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress, and everything in between.

Here are just a few things that happened this week, June 9-15, in Church history. They include the ordination of George Whitefield, the United States Supreme Court ruling against creationism in the public schools, and a pope personally leads a crusade.

