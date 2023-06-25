This week in Christian history: Crystal Cathedral holds last service, Council of Lyons begins

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while others might be previously unknown to most people.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events in Christian history this week — June 25 to July 2. They include the beginning of the First Council of Lyons, St. Bernard founding a monastery, and Crystal Cathedral holding the final service at its famed building.

