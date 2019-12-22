Church & Ministries | Sunday, December 22, 2019
This week in Christian history: Dominicans established, Medieval King baptized, theologian born

This week in Christian history: Dominicans established, Medieval King baptized, theologian born

By Michael Gryboski, Christian Post Reporter
A nineteenth century painting depicting King Clovis leading his army to victory at the Battle of Tolbiac, circa AD 496. | Public Domain

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress, and everything in between.

Here are just a few things that happened this week, Dec. 22-28, in Church history. They include the founding of the Dominican Order, the baptism of the medieval king Clovis, and the birth of a prominent American theologian.

Follow Michael Gryboski on Twitter or Facebook

Related Articles

Sponsored

Most Popular

More In Church & Ministries