This week in Christian history: Polish reformer dies, missionary couple martyred in China, Zwingli

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress, and everything in between.

Here are just a few things that happened this week, Dec. 8-14, in Church history. They include the election of Ulrich Zwingli to the position of “People’s Priest,” the death of a Polish Protestant leader, and the martyrdom of a missionary couple in China.