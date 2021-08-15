This week in Christian history: English Protestant leader martyred, the ‘Great Ejection’

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births, notable deaths and everything in between.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while other happenings might be previously unknown by most people.

The following pages highlight events that happened this week in Christian history. They include the martyrdom of an English Protestant leader, John Witherspoon becoming president of Princeton, and a Church of England event known as the “Great Ejection.”