This week in Christian history: Female Reformation leader dies, missionary expelled, Crusader born

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while other happenings might be previously unknown by most people.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week in Christian history. They include the death of a female Protestant Reformation leader, the expulsion of a Protestant missionary from Macao, and the birth of a leader of the Third Crusade.

