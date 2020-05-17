This week in Christian history: First black Baptist minister ordained; Pentecostal preacher vanishes; Presbyterian missionary born

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress, and everything in between.

Here are just a few things that happened this week, May 17-23, in Church history. They include the first ordination of a black Baptist minister, the mysterious disappearance of a famous American Pentecostal preacher, and the birth of a Presbyterian missionary noted for work in Alaska and the American West.