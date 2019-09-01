This week in Christian history: Gender neutral Bible, Albert Schweitzer, Protestant goes to China

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress and everything in between.

Here are just a few things that happened this week, Sept. 1-7, in Church history. They include the discontinuation of a controversial Bible translation, the death of Albert Schweitzer, and the arrival of the first Protestant missionary to China.

1

2

3

4

Next