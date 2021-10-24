 Church & Ministries | | Coronavirus →

This week in Christian history: Geneva burns heretic, first Presbyterian woman ordained

Reformation
A view of the Reformation Wall with statues of William (Guillaume) Farel, John (Jean) Calvin, Theodore de Beze, and John Knox, from left to right, at Bastion Park in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, June 19, 2009. The commemorations of the 500th anniversary of John Calvin's birth has started in Geneva. Calvin was a principal figure in the development of the system of Christian theology later called Calvinism. |

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births, notable deaths and everything in between.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while other happenings might be previously unknown by most people.

The following pages list some of the events that happened this week in Christian history. They include the first ordination of a female pastor in the Northern Presbyterian Church, Protestant Geneva executing a heretic and Honorius I becoming pope.

