This week in Christian history: ‘God of Our Fathers,’ Georg Schmidt arrives in Africa

By Michael Gryboski, Mainline Church Editor



Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while other happenings might be previously unknown by most people.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week in Christian history. They include the first performance of the hymn “God of Our Fathers,” Georg Schmidt arriving in South Africa, and Jonathan Edwards preaching a famous sermon.

