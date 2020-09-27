Church & Ministries | | Coronavirus →
This week in Christian history: McPherson dies, Gutenberg Bible, Whitefield’s final sermon

By Michael Gryboski, Christian Post Reporter Follow
A page from a first edition Johannes Gutenberg Bible sits on display in the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. | The Christian Post / Samuel Smith

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, and everything in between.

Here are three things that happened this week, Sept. 27 to Oct. 3, in Church history. They include the death of Aimee Semple McPherson, the final sermon of George Whitefield, and the completion of the first section of the Gutenberg Bible.

