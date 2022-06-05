 Church & Ministries |

This week in Christian history: Mr. Rogers ordained, Pentecostal leader born

By Michael Gryboski, Mainline Church Editor Twitter
Southern Baptist Convention
Messengers to the Southern Baptist Convention Annual Meeting June 15-16, 2021, cast ballots for several motions and elections throughout the two-day event in Nashville, Tenn. |

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while other happenings might be previously unknown by most people.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week in Christian history. They include the ordination of Mr. Rogers, the birth of an influential Pentecostal leader, and the beginning of the Southern Baptist Convention’s Conservative Resurgence.

