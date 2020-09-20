This week in Christian history: Orange Order formed, Charles Stanley born, Pope Clement VII dies

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, and everything in between.

Here are three things that happened this week, Sept. 20-26, in Church history. They include the birth of Charles Stanley, the death of a pope, and the creation of the Orange Order.