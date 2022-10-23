 Church & Ministries |

This week in Christian history: Siege of Lisbon, World Congress on Evangelism

By Michael Gryboski, Mainline Church Editor Twitter
World Congress on Evangelism
Hundreds of Christian leaders from many nations gather for the first World Congress on Evangelism event, held in 1966 in Berlin, Germany. |

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while other happenings might be previously unknown by most people.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week — Oct. 23-29 — in Christian history. They include the consecration of a prominent French cathedral, the taking of Lisbon during the Second Crusade, and the first World Congress on Evangelism.

