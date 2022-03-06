 Church & Ministries |

This week in Christian history: Thomas Aquinas dies, 40 martyrs of Sebaste

By Michael Gryboski, Mainline Church Editor Twitter
Cross
Getty Images

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births, notable deaths and everything in between.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while other happenings might be previously unknown by most people.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week — March 6-12 — in Christian history. They include the death of Thomas Aquinas, the martyrdom of 40 Christian Roman soldiers, and the founding of the Society for Promoting Christian Knowledge.

Follow Michael Gryboski on Twitter or Facebook

Free CP Newsletters

Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers!

Related Articles

Sponsored

Most Popular

More In Church & Ministries