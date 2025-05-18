Home News This week in Christian history: John Wesley's ‘Aldersgate Experience,’ Ignatius of Loyola wounded, Baptist group founded

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week marks anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Some events, drawn from over 2,000 years of history, might be familiar, while others might be unknown to many.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week in Christian history. They include St. Ignatius of Loyola being wounded in battle, John Wesley’s “Aldersgate Experience,” and a the launch of a Baptist group.