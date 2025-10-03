Home News 3 suspected Hamas terrorists arrested in Germany, planned large-scale terror attack Police confiscate multiple weapons and ammunition; Hamas denies connection

German security forces on Wednesday arrested three men suspected of planning a large-scale terror attack against a Jewish or Israeli target on behalf of the Hamas terror organization, Germany’s Prosecutor’s Office announced.

On Thursday, a German judge ordered pre-trial detention for the three suspects.

Two of the suspects, identified only as Abed Al G. and Ahmad I., are German citizens, while the third, Wael F.M., was born in Lebanon and is stateless.

The police found an AK-47 rifle, a pistol and hundreds of rounds of ammunition in their possession at the time of their arrest in the capital, Berlin.

The German daily BILD reported that one of the two German suspects originally immigrated from Syria in 2005 and was naturalized in 2016. The other reportedly entered Germany in 2012 and received citizenship in 2021.

The entry of the third suspect, Wael F. M., into Germany in the summer of 2025 triggered alarm among security forces, as he was a known terror suspect considered highly dangerous and emotionally unstable.

He was closely monitored, and authorities discovered that he met with several contacts, usually in forested areas at night, where suspicious items, believed to be weapons and ammunition, were exchanged.

The weapons arsenal is being examined, and additional raids were carried out in the eastern city of Leipzig, where one of the suspects resides, as well as in Oberhausen in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

German Federal Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt, who visited Israel earlier this year, said the authorities “assume that this threat was concrete.”

He said Wael F.M. had known ties to Hamas; however, the exact target of the planned attack has not yet been established.

Hamas, meanwhile, denied any connection to the terror cell, stating, “The claim that the detainees have links to Hamas is without any foundation and aims to besmirch the movement's reputation and undermine the German people's sympathy for our Palestinian people. We wish to limit the 'fight against the Zionist occupation' exclusively to Palestine.”

Shortly after the three suspects were arrested in Germany on Wednesday, a Syrian-British man murdered two Jews in a terror attack on a U.K. synagogue in Manchester. Israeli authorities believe the attack could also be linked to Hamas, according to Channel 12 News.

In February, a trial began in Berlin against four Hamas members accused of planning attacks on Jewish institutions in Europe, marking the first court case against Hamas terrorists in Germany.

During the investigations, police found several weapons depots belonging to Hamas across Europe.

This article was originally published at All Israel News