Tim Scott suspended presidential campaign, cites Romans 8:28

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., has suspended his campaign just days after the third Republican presidential primary debate, making him the latest candidate to drop out of the race following former Vice President Mike Pence.

In an interview with Trey Gowdy on his Fox News program on Sunday evening, Scott explained that when he next travels to Iowa, it “will not be as a presidential candidate.”

“I am suspending my campaign,” said Scott. “I think the voters, who are the most remarkable people on the planet, have been really clear that they’re telling me ‘not now, Tim.’”

“I don’t think they’re saying, Trey, ‘no,’ but I do think they’re saying ‘not now.’ And so, I’m going to respect the voters and I’m going to hold on. I keep working really hard, and look forward to another opportunity.”

Gowdy, who appeared surprised by the news, explained to Scott that the senator had “plenty of money” and also reportedly had “the highest approval numbers of any candidate that is running.”

In response, Scott cited Romans 8:28, which reads in part, “in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.”

“I think the message is clear for me right now,” Scott replied. “I am indeed suspending the campaign, but I am going to remain as committed to making sure that this country chooses the right person by enjoying the journey of just helping people everywhere throughout South Carolina and throughout our country.”

Gowdy went on to tout Scott’s credentials, including his work on economic opportunities and criminal justice, as well as his 2021 response to the State of the Union, adding: “Maybe I should ask the voters what it says about the Republican Party that someone with that resume is suspending his presidential campaign.”

When Gowdy asked if Scott would endorse any of the other presidential candidates, the senator responded that he felt “the best way for me to be helpful is to not weigh in on who they should endorse.”

Members of Scott’s campaign expressed surprise at the news, with one unnamed staff member telling Politico that they had “no idea” it was coming, while another Scott supporter called it “shocking.”

Late last month, the former vice president suspended his presidential campaign due to waning support and also poor fundraising, telling the Republican Jewish Coalition at an event in Las Vegas, Nevada, that “this is not my time.”

"I have no regrets," Pence told those at the Oct. 28 event. "The only thing that would have been harder than coming up short would have been if we never tried at all."