Home News Tim Tebow, wife expecting baby girl, choose Bible verse to 'speak over' her

Former professional football player Tim Tebow and his wife Demi-Leigh are expecting a baby girl and they plan to include a Bible verse in her nursery to "speak over" her.

In an Instagram post Wednesday, Demi-Leigh Tebow announced that the couple would release the results of a "gender reveal" for their unborn child the following day. Black and white images accompanying the post showed the couple painting a canvas while blindfolded after paintbrushes were placed in either blue or pink paint to represent either a boy or a girl, respectively.

A video posted by Demi-Leigh Tebow Thursday began in color with the couple standing in front of a blank canvas and offering their final predictions as to whether their child would be a boy or a girl.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Demi-Leigh Tebow insisted that she had "thought it was a girl this whole time" while stressing that she would "be happy either way." Tim Tebow indicated that he agreed their first child would be a girl.

The Tebows declared in a caption accompanying the video that "To create a meaningful piece of art for the nursery, we decided to find out the gender through painting!"

"We chose two Bible verses — one for a boy and one for a girl — to add to the canvas once it was complete," she wrote.

The video transformed into black and white as it showed the couple placing blindfolds on each other and painting on the canvas. After taking the blindfolds off, the couple held hands and kept their eyes closed as a person off-camera counted down. When the countdown was complete, the video transitioned into color and revealed pink paint on the canvas, meaning the couple will have a baby girl.

Demi-Leigh Tebow shared Psalm 25:4-5 as the Bible verse they want to "speak over" their baby girl.

The Scripture states, "Show me your ways, Lord, teach me your paths. Guide me in your truth and teach me, for you are God my savior, and my hope is in you all day long."

The post described their unborn baby girl as their "greatest blessing," adding, "We've been praying for her long before we knew her, and we're beyond grateful that God chose us to be her parents."

"We pray that she always finds her identity in Christ and places her hope in His love and truth. Now, let's get this nursery in order! Bring on the pink bows, ruffles, and all things sweet," the post concluded.

The Tebows announced they were expecting their first child in January, five years after they were married in Demi-Leigh Tebow's home country of South Africa. While she is a former Miss Universe, Tim Tebow has developed a reputation as one of the world's most popular Christian athletes, who regularly professed his faith both on and off the field.

Tebow has received national attention for his faith dating back to his days as a college football player at the University of Florida and is the brainchild of the annual "Night to Shine" events to give teenagers with special needs a prom-like experience.

More recently, Tebow has emerged as an advocate against human trafficking. Last year, he appeared at a press conference unveiling bipartisan legislation titled The Renewed Hope Act of 2024, which sought to make it easier for federal law enforcement officials to rescue trafficking victims and identify predators.