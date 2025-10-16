Home News Tom Ascol named acting president of Founders Seminary after Voddie Baucham's death

Prominent Florida Baptist Pastor Tom Ascol has been named the acting president of Founders Seminary following the recent death of theologian and bestselling author Voddie Baucham.

Founders Seminary recently announced the selection of Ascol, the decision having been made at a meeting of the Board of Directors of Founders Ministries on Oct. 7. Ascol will maintain his role as chancellor and president of Founders Ministries.

In a statement included in the announcement, Ascol expressed his condolences over the death of Baucham, calling him “the only man that I wanted to be at the helm when this seminary launched.”

“He and I looked forward to working together for years to come with him in that position. But the same God who kindly lent Voddie to this great work has called him home,” stated Ascol.

“I am thankful to the Founders board for their confidence in me to become the acting president of Founders Seminary. From its inception, the goal of this institution is to assist churches in training elder-qualified men to have sharp minds, warm hearts, and steel spines. Dr. Baucham typified that and the mission that he inaugurated remains before us.”

Founders Ministries Board Chairman David Mitzenmacher was also quoted in the announcement as saying that he “is certain that, under Dr. Ascol’s guidance, Founders Seminary will continue the work entrusted to it.”

“The board is united in its confidence that, with God’s help, the seminary’s mission will not only continue but flourish,” Mitzenmacher continued.

Founders Seminary was launched earlier this year, with its first class of 30 students beginning in August. Baucham had served as the first president of the seminary and was also professor of cultural apologetics at the new institution.

A theologically conservative pastor known for his apologetic defense of biblical authority, Baucham died in September at age 56 after suffering a serious medical emergency.

“We are saddened to inform friends that our dear brother, Voddie Baucham Jr., has left the land of the dying and entered the land of the living,” Founders Ministries wrote on social media on Sept. 25.

“Earlier today, after suffering an emergency medical incident, he entered into his rest and the immediate presence of the Savior whom he loved, trusted, and served since he was converted as a college student.”

Shortly after the announcement of Baucham’s death, many posted their condolences on social media, among them former Southern Baptist Convention President J.D. Greear.

“Brokenhearted to hear about @_VoddieBaucham going home to be with the Lord. Praying for his wife, kids, and grandkids. He preached here several years ago and did an incredible job. He really blessed our people,” Greear tweeted.