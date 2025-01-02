Home News Tony Evans' son describes 'punch to the gut' moment he learned father would be 'stepping away' from ministry

Jonathan Evans, son of Pastor Tony Evans, has opened up about the moment he learned his father would be stepping away from the pulpit due to an undisclosed sin, describing it as a “punch to the gut.”

Evans, who serves as an associate pastor at Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship (OCBF), recently shared a video reflecting on the shock he felt earlier this year after learning his father, who led the 11,000-member Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship church in Dallas, Texas, would be stepping away from his pastoral duties for a season of restoration "due to sin,” which has yet to be publicly revealed.

“It was a shock to us … he told us that he’s going to take a step back from ministry, go to a time of healing and restoration — a time that he needs,” Jonathan said. “We’re all praying for his restoration, recovery, and for him to be fully back doing what he loves to do and what he’s called to do.”

The younger Evans, who serves as team chaplain for the Dallas Cowboys, described the news of his father’s decision to step back from ministry in June as a “sharp change” for him personally and caused him to “recalibrate.”

“He has been doing [ministry] since I was born, so I don’t know anything different,” he said, adding that during that time, he studied Psalms 46, which states that “God is our refuge and strength, our very present help in time of trouble.”

“So I need you to understand that God is with you. He’s with you, even though you don’t feel like He’s with you,” he said. “When my dad stepped back from ministry and stepped down from the pulpit, I needed this. I needed to know God is my refuge. God is my strength, and He’s very present.”

“Be still doesn’t mean don’t move. Be still doesn’t mean be physically irresponsible,” he added. “Be still means that you can be emotionally steady. Be still doesn’t mean stop stepping. It means stop stressing. But do what God has called you to do with an unwavering confidence that He is God.”

“So yeah,” he continued, “when my dad stepped down, it was a punch to the gut for me [and] my siblings. … God says, ‘Be still. I’m still God. Do not fear. Do not be afraid. I’ve already won.’ Just because there’s bumps along the way doesn’t mean victory hasn’t already been had.”

Tony Evans, a bestselling author and ministry leader who had pastored the church for 48 years, did not provide specific details on why he was stepping away from the pulpit.

However, he confessed in a written statement that though he did not commit any crimes, he fell short of the biblical standards espoused by his ministry, suggesting it was "due to sin."

"The foundation of our ministry has always been our commitment to the Word of God as the absolute supreme standard of truth to which we are to conform our lives. When we fall short of that standard due to sin, we are required to repent and restore our relationship with God," Evans stated.

The revelation came just months after his December 2023 wedding to Carla Crummie in a "private ceremony surrounded by family and close friends" four years after the death of his first wife, Lois.

Tony Evans was married to Lois Evans for 49 years before she died of biliary cancer at the end of 2019 at age 70. In a 2020 interview with The Christian Post, Evans said: "There's no part of my life and ministry where her footprints aren't felt."



Speaking during a Father’s Day sermon days after his father’s announcement, Jonathan Evans told the Oak Cliff congregation that he expects a triumphant return of his father to his pulpit.

“Let me tell you, let me put it this way, my dad has been there for all of my challenges. Yes sir, he's been there for a lot of y'all[s] challenges, whether it's counseling, whether it's preaching, radio, some of y'all YouTube, whatever medium [it] has been, he's been there, so it's an honor for me to return the favor,” Jonathan Evans said.

“People have been asking me all week, 'how do you feel'? Let me tell you, I feel like we've already won. I feel like we're on offense, not defense. I feel like we already have victory. I feel like His Word is true. I feel like He's going to finish the work that He started. I feel like, if it's not good yet, God's not done yet. I feel like all things work together for good for those who love God and are called according to His purposes. I feel like just because it's a shock to you, doesn't mean it's a shock to Him,” he added.

“I feel like we have already won. And so, I have to go not based on just the circumstances, but based on the reality of the Savior, because His Word is true. So what are we going to do? We [are] going to play offense. We're going to go and do and be what God has called us to go and do and be. And when he returns, when my dad returns, when that time comes, we going to celebrate a victory we already knew beforehand that we had.”