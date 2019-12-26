World | Thursday, December 26, 2019
Top 5 global persecution stories of 2019

By Samuel Smith, CP Reporter
Coffins are carried to a grave during a mass funeral at St Sebastian Church on April 23, 2019 in Negombo, Sri Lanka. At least 320 people were killed with hundreds more injured after coordinated attacks on Easter Sunday rocked three churches and three luxury hotels in Sri Lanka. | Photo: Getty Images/Carl Court

2019 was deadly for many believers across the globe whether they were killed while worshiping peacefully inside their churches or murdered by radicals as the slept at night. 

Persecution spanned the religious spectrum as Christians, Jews, Muslim minority groups and Falun Gong were either mistreated by authorities, imprisoned, tortured or killed. 

The following pages contain five of the world’s most significant persecution stories of  2019.

