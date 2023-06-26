First trans-identified lawmaker in US charged with distributing child sex abuse images

The first trans-identified legislator elected in the United States was charged with distributing images of child sex abuse in connection with another case involving a woman accused of taking sexually explicit photos of preschool-age children.

On Monday, Sgt. John Cinelli, the public information officer for the Nashua Police Department in New Hampshire, provided The Christian Post with a statement detailing the arrest of 39-year-old former Democratic state Rep. Stacie Laughton. Laughton previously served in the New Hampshire House of Representatives from 2020 to 2022.

Police arrested Laughton Thursday on a felony arrest warrant, charging him with the distribution of child sex abuse images. The former representative was also charged with three additional counts of distribution of child sex abuse images.

Police arrested Laughton after responding to a "local facility for a juvenile matter" on Tuesday, where they spoke with reporting parties who accused Laughton of distributing images of child sex abuse.

Laughton was held on preventative detention. Cinelli told CP that the former lawmaker was held at the Hillsborough County Jail in Manchester. He couldn't confirm whether Laughton was still there because the case was no longer within the department's jurisdiction.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Massachusetts confirmed to CP Monday that an investigation is ongoing. The spokesperson did not provide further details about the connection between Laughton and Lindsay Groves of Hudson, who allegedly took sexually explicit photos of children at the Creative Minds Early Learning Center in Tyngsboro, Massachusetts, where she worked.

According to the U.S. Justice Department's Thursday statement, Groves was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of children and one count of distribution of child pornography.

Between May 2022 and June 2023, Groves allegedly took nude photos of the children at the facility during bathroom breaks and diaper changes. At least four of the photos contain images of children believed to be around 3 to five 5 old.

The suspect reportedly sent the photos to her partner, but sources have yet to confirm whether Laughton is the partner who received the images. Groves is believed to have sent over 2,500 text messages to her partner discussing the photos and their transfer.

"The charge of sexual exploitation of children provides for a sentence of at least 15 years and up to 30 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000," the DOJ statement reads. "The charge of distribution of child pornography provides for a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 20 years in prison, a mandatory minimum of five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000."

"Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case," the statement continued.

WMUR9 reported Friday that Laughton waived his arraignment and was ordered to be held due to concern that he is a threat to himself and the public. The Creative Minds Early Learning Center is cooperating with investigators and parents are demanding answers.

"I want to know how entangled my daughter is with all of this," one parent, Rosemary Denommee, told the outlet. "I don't know if I'll get those answers."

The child sex abuse charges are not the first time that Laughton has faced legal troubles. While he has been elected to the State House three times, he has been forced to resign twice.

In 2012, Laughton became the first trans individual to win a New Hampshire State House election, but he could not take office due to a 2008 credit card fraud conviction, according to WMUR9.

Laughton was also accused in 2015 of calling in a fake bomb threat. In 2022, he was accused of misusing the state's emergency texting system by texting 911 during non-emergencies.

In 2022, Laughton was accused of stalking Groves, who he identified to police as his wife. Groves is facing federal charges in Massachusetts and is set to appear for an arraignment on Wednesday.