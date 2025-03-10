Home News Trans musician at Bernie Sanders rally roasted for song mocking God: 'Pure evil' 'God will not be mocked'

Editors' note: This article includes references to language that is offensive to some readers

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is facing backlash for platforming a transgender-identifying punk rock musician who sang a pornographic song mocking God at his anti-Trump "Stop Oligarchy" rally in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last Friday.

Laura Jane Grace, who is the 44-year-old singer and guitarist for the punk band Against Me!, proudly posted a video of the performance on Instagram. The video shows an applauding audience and a sign language interpreter signing the vulgar lyrics, which begin with, "Does your God have a big fat d—? Cause it feels like he’s f—ing me."

The rest of the lyrics, which can be read on X, go on to mock God and Jesus with pornographic references to genitalia, sodomy and other sexual acts.

Since it went viral on social media in recent days, many Christians on X have taken deep offense to Grace's song, with some claiming it's the latest evidence that the Democratic Party has been given over to demonic evil, sexual depravity and hatred of God.

Grace, who was born Thomas James Gabel, publicly announced his transgender identity in a 2012 profile for Rolling Stone. While suffering from gender dysphoria as a young teenager, Gabel reportedly prayed to both God and the devil for a female body, according to the article.

"Some days, he would pray to God: 'Dear God, please, when I wake up, I want a female body.' Other times he'd try the devil: 'I promise to spend the rest of my life as a serial killer if you turn me into a woman,'" Rolling Stone recounted.

Grace's recent performance was met with fury on social media.

"This is who the Democrats are now. Pure evil," said conservative activist Robbie Starbuck, whose post about the song was shared widely on X. "Other lyrics are somehow even more grotesque and anti-Christian. These people are insane."

"Bernie Sanders is a lunatic and anti-Christian. Yes, this was at Bernie's rally," he added.

Starbuck noted that there were children in the audience at the rally and that Sanders later thanked Grace for his musical contribution.

Author Eric Metaxas denounced the song — as well as the support of Sanders and the crowd — as overtly satanic.

"The Democrats have openly sided with Satan in pornographically mocking God. For those politically on the fence, do you get it NOW?" he wrote. "Bernie THANKED the singer after this 'performance.' Does your pastor pretend how you vote doesn't really matter?"

Metaxas has written multiple books warning that the passivity of the American church in the face of growing cultural wickedness echoes that of the German church amid the rise of Nazism.

Commentator Todd Starnes said Grace "sang one of the most profane and disgraceful songs about Christianity and Almighty God. It was utter garbage."

"One day Christ-hating Democrats like Bernie and his transgender pal will stand before [the] great judgment throne to answer for this filth. God will not be mocked," he added.

Political commentator Ann Coulter jokingly contrasted the relative silence in response to Grace's song with the wall-to-wall media coverage comedian Tony Hinchcliffe received when he called Puerto Rico "a floating island of garbage" at a Trump rally in Madison Square Garden last October.

"As long as there was no joke about Puerto Rico," she mocked.

"This is who the left is. Christian leftist is an oxymoron. If leftists feel comfortable in your church, your church has serious issues," said Josh Daws, host of "The Great Awokening Podcast."

"The Democrat Party is a demonic construct," BlazeTV host Steve Deace said.