Home News Transformation Worship earns No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums chart

Transformation Worship, a band birthed out of Transformation Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma, led by megachurch pastor Michael Todd, has earned its second No. 1 on Billboard's Top Gospel Albums chart.

Transformation Worship released its first album, Overflow, in May through REPRESENT Records, opening at Nos. 1 and 2 on Top Gospel Albums and Top Christian Albums, respectively.

The band achieved its second No. 1 on Billboard's Top Gospel Albums list in as many appearances with the album Dominion. Released on July 12, the album also debuted as the runner-up on Billboad's Top Christian Albums list.

The album includes singles such as "Dominion," "Look at My Fruit" and "Yours." According to Billboard, Dominion earned 5,000 units in its opening week.

According to the church's website, each track delivers "a message of empowerment and resilience against any attempts to silence or diminish one's calling."

Transformation Worship first hit the national scene with the viral success of its single "Overflow," which was first heard at the 2022 V02 Conference held at Transformation Church.

Todd, a bestselling author and pastor, assumed stewardship of Transformation Church's music ministry in 2010, according to an April press release announcing the band's forthcoming album. Since then, worship at the church, founded in 1999, has "continually evolved, guided by a prophetic vision of global impact."

"Transformation Church invites those around the world to join them on the journey of spiritual transformation, where worship transcends mere ritual to become a lifestyle," the press statement reads.

In other Billboard news, Elevation Worship, a contemporary Christian music collective birthed out of Steven Furtick's Elevation Church in Charlotte, North Carolina, achieved its eighth No. 1 on Billboard's Top Christian Albums chart with When Wind Meets Fire.

Released on July 12, the set earned 8,000 equivalent album units in the United States up to July 18, according to Luminate.

The album was recorded live over two nights at Elevation Church in May 2023 and March 2024.

"We're so grateful and honored to have this new album hit No. 1," the act's frontman, Chris Brown, told Billboard. "Our hope is that these songs will continue helping people encounter God's presence just like they have for our church over the past year."

This is Elevation Worship's eighth Top Christian Albums leader and first since Can You Imagine? in June 2023. The band has the most No. 1 Top Christian Albums.

In May 2021, Elevation Worship collaborated with Maverick City Music to produce the Old Church Basement, which won a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album in 2022.

The collective achieved its first No. 1 in March 2013 with Nothing Is Wasted.

Elevation Worship also found success with its song "Praise" — featuring Brandon Lake, Chris Brown and Chandler Moore.

In March, the song rose to No. 1 in its 42nd week on Billboard's streaming-, airplay- and sales-based Hot Christian Songs chart. The song was co-written by Brown, Lake, Moore, Pat Barret, Cody Carnes and Furtick.

"It is such an honor to be No. 1 again," Brown told Billboard at the time.

"We're blown away by what God has done with 'Praise,' and we're thankful for everyone who has streamed, tuned in and shared the song. We hope it is a great reminder of all the reasons to praise God not just for what He's done, but for who He is."