Travel: Visiting Branson and Ken Ham’s new Truth Traveler

BRANSON, Missouri — In a place long associated with music shows and nostalgia acts, Branson’s newest attraction offers an openly Christian experience where faith is not merely accommodated but placed squarely at the center.

Ken Ham of Answers in Genesis, best known for Kentucky’s Ark Encounter and Creation Museum, officially opened Truth Traveler with a Nov. 18 ribbon-cutting at what many visitors may remember as the Moon River Theatre. The iconic venue, used for years by Andy Williams, has been incorporated into the attraction.

Visitors to Truth Traveler take an immersive journey through 6,000 years of biblical history using the same cutting-edge virtual reality technology found at major theme parks. Through a headset you experience everything from creation and the fall of man in the Garden of Eden to the death, resurrection and ascension of Jesus Christ.

While children are clearly the target demographic, the attraction is surprisingly impressive, both in its quality and in the intensity of the experience. In fact, it may be about as realistic as fictional travel through time and space can possibly be.

The level of detail makes it easy to forget you're on the tourist strip in Branson rather than witnessing biblical history unfold in person. I even experienced the same momentary lightheadedness I once felt aboard a small plane during turbulence. (Those prone to severe motion sickness may want to take a pass.)

The technology behind Truth Traveler is modern, but the goal is decidedly timeless: giving witness to the faith once delivered. In that sense, Truth Traveler feels more like a ministry disguised as an attraction rather than the other way around.

Branson is a natural fit for Ham’s latest venture.

Surrounded by the immense beauty of the Ozarks, this is the Las Vegas of the Bible Belt. Christianity is still very much part of the cultural fabric. Countless shows feature gospel music. It’s also hardly unusual to see diners bow their heads in prayer before meals at any local restaurant.

Branson’s appeal as a destination for religious travel and faith-based entertainment is also evident at Sight & Sound Theatre, where the “David Live on Stage” production is running through Jan. 3, 2026.

The visually rich and musically stirring retelling of the biblical David is a Broadway-level production, not some hokey play in a church hall or community theater. The show follows the arc of the shepherd-poet-turned-king, using music inspired by the psalms to underscore themes of courage, repentance and God’s enduring faithfulness.

If you go

Truth Traveler is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets aren’t cheap. Prices are set at $9.99 for children ages 6 to 12, $24.99 for ages 13 to 17 and $39.99 for adults.

Getting to Branson requires a car, even if you fly into Springfield-Branson National Airport, which is located 50 miles away in Springfield. Major cities, including Oklahoma City and St. Louis, are within four or five hours.

The only AAA four-diamond hotel in Branson is the Chateau on the Lake Resort & Spa. It’s located a short drive from both the tourist strip and Branson’s quaint downtown. There are also countless chain hotels flying the flags of the biggest chains.

Dennis Lennox writes a travel column for The Christian Post.