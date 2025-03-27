Home News Trump advisor Paula White-Cain promises 'supernatural blessings' for $1,000 donation ahead of Passover Spokesperson tells CP accusation is a 'deceptive smear;' 'donations to ministry don't directly benefit' pastor

Paula White-Cain, a televangelist and spiritual advisor to President Donald Trump, is facing criticism for a video in which she claims “supernatural blessings” will be released to those who donate to her ministry ahead of the Passover holiday.

In a video titled “Passover Season: God’s Divine Appointment With You!” posted March 23 on YouTube, White, 58, claims that honoring God during Passover, which begins April 12 at sundown, will unlock divine — and monetary — rewards.

"I believe that when you honor God on Passover starting on April 12th at sundown through Good Friday on the 18th and concluding on Easter Sunday, you can receive these seven supernatural blessings for you and your house," she said.

Citing Exodus 23, White lists the blessings as: "God will assign an angel to you. He'll be an enemy to your enemies. He'll give you prosperity. He'll take sickness away from you. He will give you long life. He'll bring increase in inheritance, and He'll give a special year of blessing."

She emphasizes that the act is not transactional, stating, "You're not doing this to get something, but you're doing it in honor to God, realizing what you can receive for your special Passover offering of $1,000 or more as the Holy Spirit leads you."

For $125, donors are offered an “Olive Wood communion set from the Holy Land,” including “unleavened bread and grape juice from the Holy Land.” Donors who give $1,000 or more are also promised a "beautiful 10-inch Waterford Crystal cross" as part of the deal. White concludes with an urgent call: "Don't miss your moment to release seven supernatural blessings and provision into your life."

A spokesperson for Paula White Ministries told CP on Wednesday: “This story is a deceptive smear. Pastor White specifically says in the very same video, ‘you’re not doing this to get something,’ and the solicitation, which was later in the program, makes it clear that any donation to the ministry should only be ‘as the Holy Spirit leads.’ Moreover, donations to the ministry do not directly benefit Pastor White.”

The spokesperson added, “While this response to your inquiry is not in her capacity as a White House senior advisor, it is worth noting that Pastor White has declined compensation entirely for her role in the White House as she did during the 45th presidency.”

The video — labeled as “Extremist” by the far-Left group People For the American Way’s Right Wing Watch — was similar to other messages from White, who is known for her teachings that some liken to the prosperity gospel and has often attached a “seed amount” to various Bible verses.

In 2016, White offered her followers an Easter Sunday deliverance from a spiritual death sentence for a $1,144 "resurrection seed" she said was set by God.

Preaching the story of Lazarus, who Jesus resurrected from the dead in John 11:38-44, White promised believers in a video appeal that if they would sow the seed and have faith, she believed deliverance would come.

Last month, Trump tapped White — who says she has been serving as spiritual advisor to Trump for over two decades — to lead his White House Faith Office, a role similar to her work in the first Trump administration.

Through her ministries, White has partnered with several organizations in assisting relief efforts following devastating hurricanes in North Carolina, Georgia and Florida last year, including a “Christmas at Chimney Rock” event in December to help thousands of families who were displaced by Hurricane Helene.

In 2016, as part of an exclusive interview with The Christian Post, White maintained that she does not believe in the prosperity gospel despite claims from some that she promotes it.

"I do not believe in the 'prosperity gospel' as I've been accused of believing it," she told CP. "I do believe that all good things come from God, and I also believe that God teaches us so much through our suffering.

"Listen to 100 of my sermons, and 80 or 90 of them will be about overcoming our struggles and the lessons God teaches us in valleys He allows us to enter," she added.