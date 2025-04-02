Home News Trump-Musk backed candidate loses, voter ID wins: 5 highlights from Wis., Fla. election results

Election results in Wisconsin and Florida were a mixed bag politically. While Democrats in Wisconsin defeated a state Supreme Court candidate backed by President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, Florida saw many gains at the local and federal levels.

Voters in Wisconsin also weighed in on the future of the state’s voter ID law.

Here are five highlights of Tuesday’s election results.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe