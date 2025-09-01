Home News Trump PAC uses controversial comment about Heaven to fundraise

President Donald Trump's political action committee is fundraising off of his recent comment that he hopes brokering a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine will help him get to Heaven.

Trump's PAC, Never Surrender, Inc., formerly known as Donald J. Trump for President 2024, Inc., sent an email to supporters last week that featured the statement "I want to try and get to Heaven" at the top, according to Mediaite.

"Last year I came millimeters from death when that bullet pierced through my skin," the fundraising email was quoted as stating. "But I believe that God saved me for one reason: TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

"Just because I won in a HISTORIC landslide and have unleashed the Golden Age of America, THAT DOESN'T MEAN WE CAN TAKE OUR FOOT OFF THE GAS!"

The fundraiser email claimed that "I put my life on the line willingly because this is what I was made to do, but our movement, the beautiful MAGA movement, is powered by YOU."

"This is our moment to show the world that we will NEVER back down, NEVER give an inch, and NEVER SURRENDER in our fight to save this country," continued the message.

The email announced the launch of a one-day "fundraising blitz" that involved asking supporters "to chip in $15 to make it one for the record books!"

"So if you're with me all the way to the end, join with MILLIONS of your fellow PATRIOTS by chipping in $15 to keep the wins rolling in!" declared the email, concluding with Trump's signature.

Last month, Trump sparked theological debate when he told "Fox & Friends" in an interview that he believed his making peace between Ukraine and Russia could help him get to Heaven.

"I want to try and get to Heaven if possible," Trump said on the program during a phone interview. "I'm hearing I'm not doing well. I hear I'm really at the bottom of the totem pole. … But if I can get to Heaven, this will be one of the reasons."

Evangelist Justin Peters denounced the comments, writing on his X account that it's "sad that after being exposed for many years to some of the most high-profile 'Christian' preachers in the country, Mr. Trump still does not understand the Gospel."

The Bible repeatedly states that good works alone are insufficient for eternal salvation, but rather that salvation comes through faith in Christ.

"All these 'prophets' like Paula White, Kenneth Copeland, [Jentezen Franklin], Che Ahn, etc. giddy over their access to the White House (and men who know these to be false prophets but choose to endorse them or at least turn a willful blind eye to them — I'm looking at you Robert Jeffress and Jack Graham and others) have done Mr. Trump no favors whatsoever," he tweeted.

William Wolfe, executive director at the Center for Baptist Leadership and former Trump administration official, pushed back against Christians criticizing Trump's comments.

"Trump is publicly voicing introspection about his soul, his eternal future, and his desire to go to Heaven," Wolfe wrote. "And Christians on here are dogpiling [on] him and counter-signaling it because he didn't get the 'theology right.' Why not just renew your prayers for him?"